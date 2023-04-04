33-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Plainview Crash

A 33-year-old man is dead following a collision between his motorcycle and a van on Long Island, police said.

It happened in Plainview on South Oyster Bay Road on Tuesday, April 4.

A 2017 Chevrolet van turned southbound out of the Plainview Shopping Centre parking lot at 7:40 a.m. and collided with a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle traveling northbound, Nassau County Police said.

Suffering severe head and chest injuries, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:11 a.m. His identity has not yet been released.

The van’s driver, a 30-year-old man, remained at the scene and reported no injuries.

Nassau County PD reported that the investigation of this accident is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.