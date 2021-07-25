33-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In Swimming Pool At Long Island Home

A man is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard swimming pool at a Long Island home overnight.

Officers responded to the residence in Mount Sinai on North Country Road after a 911 caller reported a man at the bottom of a backyard swimming pool on Saturday evening, July 24, Suffolk County Police said.

Sixth Precinct Officer Brian Christopher was first to arrive at the scene. Officer Christopher jumped into the pool, removed the victim, and began CPR, said police.

The victim, a 33-year-old, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

