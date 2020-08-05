31-Year-Old Long Island Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Joe Lombardi
Ohio Avenue, at the Intersection of Delaware Avenue in North Bay Shore.
Ohio Avenue, at the Intersection of Delaware Avenue in North Bay Shore.

A 31-year-old Long Island man was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight.

It happened on Thursday, May 7 just before 9:30 p.m. in North Bay Shore.

Michael Joya, 31, of Bay Shore, was operating a 2009 Ducati southbound on Ohio Avenue, when the motorcycle struck a westbound 2015 Ford Mustang at the intersection of Delaware Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Joya was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford, Jexon Martinez Padilla, 22, of Bay Shore, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

