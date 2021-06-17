Contact Us
31-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Spur Drive North, near Freeman Avenue in Brentwood. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 in Brentwood.

Michael Giannini, age 71, of West Babylon, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Veloster, and Michael Felice was riding a dirt bike, both westbound on Spur Drive North, when the two vehicles collided west of Freeman Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The collision forced both vehicles off the roadway.

Felice, age 31, of Brentwood, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he pronounced dead. Giannini was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

