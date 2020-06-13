Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

3-Year-Old Long Island Boy OK After Hitting Side Of Pickup Truck

Kathy Reakes
A 3-year-old boy was injured after being running into a roadway and the side of a passing pickup truck. Photo Credit: File

A 3-year-old boy received minor injuries after running into the roadway and hitting the side of a passing pickup truck.

The incident took place in Suffolk County in the town of Southold 10:22 a.m., Thursday, June 10, said the Southhold Police.

Police said the child hit the side of a 2012 Chevy truck driven by Donald C. Starzee, 51, of Cutchogue, which was traveling eastbound on Route 25 in the area of Wickham Avenue.

The child was transported by the Mattituck Fire Department to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

