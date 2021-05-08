Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

3-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Pickup Truck On Residential Long Island Street

Joe Lombardi
The area on Floyd Road North in Shirley where the incident happened.
The area on Floyd Road North in Shirley where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 3-year-old was killed in a motor-vehicle crash on a residential Long Island street.

A Suffolk County man was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra out of his driveway in Shirley, located on Floyd Road North, when the vehicle struck the young boy, Kameron Wilson, who was standing on the roadway Saturday, May 8, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The man and his passenger performed CPR on the boy and called 911.

Mastic Ambulance transported the boy, a New York City resident, to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue. He was then transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

