3 Suspects On Loose After Robbery At Elmont Gas Station

Three suspects are on the run after a robbery at a Long Island gas station.

The three entered the Bolla Shell gas station in Elmont at 2115 Liden Blvd. at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, March 26, and approached employees near the front register, Nassau County Police said.

They then threatened to shoot the employees but no firearm was displayed, before demanding that the registers be opened.

Fearing for their lives, the victims complied.

The subjects removed an unknown amount of US currency from multiple cash registers and took a small safe containing an unknown amount of cash.

The three subjects exited the store and fled the scene in a white Kia four-door sedan traveling northbound on 240th Street. No injuries were reported at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Here are descriptions provided by police of each male suspect:

Suspect 1: About 5-foot-7 with a thin build. Last seen wearing a dark-colored Marmot bubble jacket with hood, dark pants, dark sneakers, and a black face mask.

Suspect 2: Also about 5-foot-7 with a thin build. Last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black winter boots with white trim, and a black face mask.

Suspect 3: Also about 5-foot-7 with a thin build. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white gloves, white sneakers, and a black face mask.

Detective’s request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

