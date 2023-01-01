3 Suspects At Large After Food Delivery Driver Robbed On New Year's Eve In New Cassel

Three suspects are on the loose after a Long Island food delivery driver was robbed on New Year's Eve.

The incident happened at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 in New Cassel.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was making a delivery to a Brook Street residence and was approached by three unknown males, Nassau County Police said.

The suspects attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle but were unsuccessful.

While standing outside his vehicle, the victim was thrown to the ground and kicked, according to police, who said that the three removed keys and an undisclosed amount of US currency from the victim’s pockets before fleeing northbound on Brook Street in an unknown vehicle.

The subjects are described as black males. They were all wearing black masks.

The victim refused medical attention.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

