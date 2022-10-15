3 Store Clerks Charged In Nassau County Underage Alcohol/Tobacco Sales Detail

Three store clerks were charged in connection with an underage drinking and tobacco sales operation on Long Island.

The detail took place on Thursday, Oct. 13 throughout Nassau County.

The following people were arrested as a result of the operation:

Iqbal Asim, age 30, of Bethpage allegedly sold a vaping product to a child at Evergreen located at 199 Merrits Road, Farmingdale. He was charged with unlawfully selling tobacco to a child.

Anil Bansal, age 49, of Hicksville allegedly sold alcohol to a child at the Ultra Gas Station located at 3300 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. He was charged with the prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and unlawfully dealing with a child with alcohol.

Suffolk County resident Alaatdin Akkaya, age 59, of Holbrook, allegedly sold alcohol and a vaping product to a child at OK Petroleum located at 767 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh. He was charged with the prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage to a child, and unlawfully dealing with a child with tobacco.

All three were issued appearance tickets and released.

They are due to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 28.

