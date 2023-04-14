3 Kilos Of Fentanyl Found During Syosset Traffic Stop: Police

Contact Us
50-year-old Bronx resident Juan Carlos Cruz was arrested on Wednesday, April 12 after a traffic stop in Syosset revealed he was carrying six pounds of fentanyl in his vehicle.
A man originally stopped for expired registration on Jericho Turnpike was arrested for the nearly six pounds of fentanyl found in the vehicle, police claim.

On Wednesday, April 12 at around 7 p.m., Juan Carlos Cruz, age 50, of the Bronx, was traveling westbound on the turnpike in Syosset in a sedan with expired Pennsylvania registration, Nassau County Police said.

However, in addition to the expired registration, police reported that they recovered three kilos — or six pounds — of what they believed to be fentanyl from the scene.

Opioid deaths have skyrocketed across the US in recent years.

In 2019, New York State saw over 2,900 deaths involving opioid overdoses, the NY Department of Health reported.

Cruz has been charged with:

  • First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Unregistered motor vehicle, a VTL infraction

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 17.  

