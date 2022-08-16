Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 6 LI Members Of Genovese, Bonanno Families Charged, Including Nassau PD Detective, Feds Say
Police & Fire

3 Injured In Hempstead Shooting

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Maple Avenue in Hempstead
Maple Avenue in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting on Long Island.

Officers responded after shots were fired in Hempstead in the area of 90 Maple Ave. at 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, NCPD said. 

Police said the victims were taken to area hospitals and are listed in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.