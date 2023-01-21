Contact Us
Police & Fire

3 Hospitalized After Crash Involving Mercedes, SUV On Northern State Parkway In North Hempstead

Joe Lombardi
Northern State Parkway
Northern State Parkway Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Wikipedia image by Freddie

Three people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash on the Northern State Parkway.

It happed just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 near Exit 32 in the town of North Hempstead.

The driver of a 2004 Mercedes-Benz was traveling eastbound when he struck a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, causing the Mercedes to overturn, according to New York State Police. 

The operator of the Mercedes, a 64-year-old Nesconset man, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The two occupants in the Nissan were transported to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 631-756-3300.

