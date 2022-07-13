29-Year-Old Woman Accused Of Stabbing Man Multiple Times In Back At Hicksville Home

A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she stabbed a man multiple times in the back at a home on Long Island.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Broadway in Hicksville at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said investigators determined that Jessica Ramirez stabbed her 36-year-old boyfriend multiple times with a knife.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

NCPD said Ramirez was arrested and charged with:

First-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Endangering the welfare of a child

Her 7-year-old child, who was at the residence at the time of the incident, was released to a relative, police said.

Ramirez is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 12, NCPD reported.

