28-Year-Old From Sea Cliff Faces DWI Charge After Nassau County Crash Hospitalizes Pair

Nicole Valinote
Loop Parkway ramp to the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead
Loop Parkway ramp to the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 28-year-old man was charged after police said he crashed on a Long Island roadway while intoxicated, injuring himself and his passenger.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash in Hempstead on the Loop Parkway ramp to the Meadowbrook State Parkway entrance at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, New York State Police said.

Tao Riosbailey, of Sea Cliff, was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle east when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guide rail, State Police reported.

Police said Riosbailey and the passenger, a 28-year-old Glen Cove woman, were both ejected from the motorcycle.

Riosbailey was injured in the crash, and the passenger suffered serious injuries, police said.

Riosbailey was charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Second-degree vehicular assault 
  • Second-degree assault

He was arraigned on Saturday, authorities said.

State Police asked any witnesses of the crash to call 631-756-3300.

