28-Year-Old From Sea Cliff Faces DWI Charge After Nassau County Crash Hospitalizes Pair

A 28-year-old man was charged after police said he crashed on a Long Island roadway while intoxicated, injuring himself and his passenger.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash in Hempstead on the Loop Parkway ramp to the Meadowbrook State Parkway entrance at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, New York State Police said.

Tao Riosbailey, of Sea Cliff, was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle east when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guide rail, State Police reported.

Police said Riosbailey and the passenger, a 28-year-old Glen Cove woman, were both ejected from the motorcycle.

Riosbailey was injured in the crash, and the passenger suffered serious injuries, police said.

Riosbailey was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated

Second-degree vehicular assault

Second-degree assault

He was arraigned on Saturday, authorities said.

State Police asked any witnesses of the crash to call 631-756-3300.

