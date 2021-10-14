28-Year-Old Critically Injured In Crash At Long Island Intersection

A bicyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by the driver of an SUV at a busy Long Island intersection.

Suffolk County Police detectives said that Bay Shore resident Taylor Accurso was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Howells Road in Bay Shore when he struck a bicyclist in the roadway at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of Lombardy Boulevard.

The 28-year-old bicyclist - whose name is being withheld pending notification of family - was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition, police said.

Police noted that Accurso, age 25, was uninjured and cooperative during the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8352.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

