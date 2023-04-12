27-Year-Old Was Drunk, High When He Killed Pedestrian In Rockville Centre, DA Says

A 27-year-old Long Island man could face up to 15 years behind bars for allegedly killing a pedestrian while driving his motorcycle drunk and high, authorities said.

On Tuesday, April 11, the Nassau County DA announced the arraignment of Christopher Flores, of Long Beach, on charges including manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter in the death of 48-year-old Scott Brower.

Earlier Report: ID Released For Man Killed In Crash Near Rockville Centre Intersection

According to the charges, Brower was walking home from Rockville Centre's Irish Day after getting drinks with a friend on March 19, 2022.

Right before midnight, he was crossing Merrick Road using the crosswalk when Flores allegedly struck him with his 2020 BMW bike.

Flores was traveling eastbound on Merrick Road at high speeds and was allegedly drunk and high, authorities said.

Upon impact with Brower, Flores was thrown from the vehicle, which hit another car.

Brower was transported to Nassau University Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m.

The DA reported that Flores also suffered significant injuries and was transferred to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside for treatment.

He was arrested on March 20, 2022.

“Despite making the responsible choice, Scott never made it home that night and later died,” said DA Anne Donnelly.

“NCDA will vigorously prosecute individuals who ignore our laws and endanger pedestrians and fellow motorists.”

Flores was arraigned on the following charges:

Second-degree manslaughter

First-degree vehicular manslaughter

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter

Second-degree assault

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs as a felony

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol as a felony

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Tuesday, May 30.

If convicted, Flores faces up to five to 15 years in prison.

