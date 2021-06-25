27-Year-Old LI Man Charged After Months-Long Homicide Investigation

An eight-month investigation into a fatal Long Island shooting led to the apprehension of a suspect, police announced.

Suffolk County Police detectives arrested 27-year-old Medford man Derrick Austin on Thursday, June 24 following a fatal shooting in October in Coram last year.

Investigators from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a man was found on the ground in front of Fillmore Court with a gunshot wound at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found Brentwood resident Charles Baker, 48, who was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

Austin was charged with second-degree murder and is being held pending his arraignment later on June 24.

