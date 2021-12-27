26-Year-Old Killed In Nassau County Crash

An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old died in a crash on Long Island.

The single-vehicle crash happened in East Meadow at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the man was riding his 2012 Harley Davidson west on North Jerusalem Road when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a pole near the intersection of North Jerusalem Road and Shakespeare Place.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not yet released his identity.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.