26-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Garden City Crash

A 26-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash happened in Garden City at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Police said a man was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle east on Stewart Avenue at the intersection of Tanners Pond Road when he struck the rear of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata that was turning south on Edgemere Road.

The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered severe trauma in the crash, according to the report.

NCPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

