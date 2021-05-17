24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Crash Between Car, Bicycle At Long Island Intersection

A bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car after riding through a green light at a busy Long Island intersection, police said.

Port Jefferson Station resident Mary Passaro, age 73, was driving a 2020 Hyundai on Old Town Road, at the intersection of Boyle Road in Terryville, when the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way to her vehicle, which had a green light, at 5:37 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, according to Suffolk County Police

The bicyclist, Carl Boucicault, Jr., 24, of Centereach, was struck by Passaro’s Hyundai, causing him serious injuries, police said.

He was treated at the scene and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, according to police.

Passaro was uninjured and remained at the scene to assist investigators.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

