Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Big Change In Temperatures Coming: Here's Brand-New Day-By-Day Outlook
Police & Fire

24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Crash Between Car, Bicycle At Long Island Intersection

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Old Town Road, at the Intersection of Boyle Road, Terryville
Old Town Road, at the Intersection of Boyle Road, Terryville Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car after riding through a green light at a busy Long Island intersection, police said.

Port Jefferson Station resident Mary Passaro, age 73, was driving a 2020 Hyundai on Old Town Road, at the intersection of Boyle Road in Terryville, when the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way to her vehicle, which had a green light, at 5:37 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, according to Suffolk County Police

The bicyclist, Carl Boucicault, Jr., 24, of Centereach, was struck by Passaro’s Hyundai, causing him serious injuries, police said. 

He was treated at the scene and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, according to police.

Passaro was uninjured and remained at the scene to assist investigators.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said. 

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.