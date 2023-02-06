24-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By School Bus In Hempstead

A 24-year-old suffered severe injuries after being struck by a school bus at a Long Island intersection.

The incident happened Monday, Feb. 6 at 6:40 a.m. in Hempstead.

The pedestrian was walking southbound on Front Street near the intersection of North Franklin Street when he was struck by the bus traveling eastbound on Front Street, Nassau County Police said.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There were no passengers inside of the school bus.

The male driver of the bus, age 80, remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

