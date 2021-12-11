Contact Us
24-Year-Old Long Island Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a crash at a Long Island intersection overnight. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a crash at a Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened just before 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in Central Islip.

Christian Valero, 24, of Central Islip, was driving a 2009 Nissan 370Z southbound on Lowell Avenue when the vehicle traveled into a wooded area and struck a tree, Suffolk County Police said.

Valero was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

His vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

