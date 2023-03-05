22-Year-Old Crashes Stolen Fire Department Truck, Causing Blaze At Home In Nassau: Police

A 22-year-old stole a Long Island fire department's pickup truck, drove while intoxicated, then crashed it into a transformer, causing a house fire to break out, according to police.

The Nassau County incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, March 4 in East Atlantic Beach when authorities responded to Mohawk Avenue after a report of the house fire.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a single vehicle had struck a utility pole, causing it to crack in half and a transformer to explode, Nassau County Police said.

The operator of the vehicle, which had an Inwood Fire Department logo, had fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

At this time officers learned that an Inwood Fire Department pickup truck had been stolen.

Upon further investigation, video surveillance captured the suspect, Wilson Ulloa, of Inwood, enter the Inwood Fire Department building, located at 188 Doughty Boulevard.

Ulloa then went into an Inwood Fire Department pickup truck and drove through the closed bay doors, proceeding in an unknown direction, according to police.

With the assistance of the Long Beach Police Department, Ulloa was located on foot at Pennsylvania Avenue and West Beech Street in Long Beach where he was placed into police custody without incident.

Ulloa has been charged with:

Three counts of second-degree criminal mischief,

Third-degree burglary,

Third-degree grand larceny,

Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle,

Two counts of driving while intoxicated,

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was scheduled for arraignment Sunday, March 5 at First District Court in Hempstead.

