22-Year-Old Charged In Connection To Murder Case Of Nassau County Teen

A 22-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of a 19-year-old Long Island man whose remains were found in 2020.

Jeustin Maldonado, of Uniondale, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Osmin Campos-Sandoval, of Hempstead, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, NCPD said.

Police said Campos-Sandoval's remains were found in a wooded area near the Uniondale Water Tower on the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2020.

NCPD previously reported the separate arrests of four other people who were also charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

They were identified as 22-year-old Sandra Tobar Mejia, 23-year-old Christian Rodriguez, 24-year-old Gerson Stanley Juarez and 23-year-old Raul Ponce, all of Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.