Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Weekend Washout? Here's How Long Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Linger In Region
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Long Island Man Killed After Crash Crashes Into Tree

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a single-vehicle overnight Long Island crash.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in Copiague.

Reny Cruz-Puente, age 21, of Copiague, was driving a 2004 Honda Acura TSX southbound on Deauville Boulevard, north of Kenmore Road, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree, ejecting the driver from the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

Cruz-Puente was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.  

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.