21-Year-Old Long Island Man Killed After Crash Crashes Into Tree

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a single-vehicle overnight Long Island crash.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in Copiague.

Reny Cruz-Puente, age 21, of Copiague, was driving a 2004 Honda Acura TSX southbound on Deauville Boulevard, north of Kenmore Road, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree, ejecting the driver from the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

Cruz-Puente was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.