21-Year-Old Bellerose Man Accused Of Burglarizing Albertson Pizzeria

A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he burglarized a Long Island pizzeria.

The burglary happened at Vincent’s Pizzeria in Albertson at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers who were on patrol saw a broken window at the business, located at 1004 Willis Ave., and found Andrew Kearney, of Bellerose, behind the building, police said.

NCPD said Kearney was arrested without incident and charged with:

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree attempted burglary

Three counts of third-degree criminal mischief

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 5, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.