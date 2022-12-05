Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Movie Producer’s $6M Long Island Mansion Destroyed In Fire, Report Says
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Bellerose Man Accused Of Burglarizing Albertson Pizzeria

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Kearney
Andrew Kearney Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he burglarized a Long Island pizzeria.

The burglary happened at Vincent’s Pizzeria in Albertson at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers who were on patrol saw a broken window at the business, located at 1004 Willis Ave., and found Andrew Kearney, of Bellerose, behind the building, police said.

NCPD said Kearney was arrested without incident and charged with:

  • Third-degree burglary 
  • Third-degree attempted burglary 
  • Three counts of third-degree criminal mischief 

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 5, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.