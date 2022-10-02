21-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing Hicksville Restaurant, North Massapequa Gas Station

A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he robbed a gas station and a restaurant on Long Island.

Maxwell Thomasson, of Massapequa, was arrested following a robbery in Hicksville at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said Thomasson entered the Crown Chicken and Grill, located at 357 South Broadway, and handed an employee a note demanding money.

Thomasson told the employee, a 26-year-old man, that he had a gun, but he did not show it, NCPD reported.

The employee gave Thomasson the money, authorities said.

As Thomasson was trying to leave the restaurant, the employee grabbed him and held him to the ground until police arrived, according to the report.

Police said no injuries were reported at the scene.

Thomasson was also found to be responsible for a robbery that happened at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at a gas station located at 975 North Broadway in North Massapequa, NCPD said.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.