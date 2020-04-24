21-Year-Old Accused Of Committing Lewd Acts In Front Of Postal Carrier Outside Long Island CVS

A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly committing lewd acts in front of a postal carrier outside a Long Island CVS, police said.

Suffolk County Police investigators arrested Coram resident Jordan Thomas on Thursday, April 23, following an investigation into a person who made lewd acts outside CVS on Route 112 in Coram.

Police said that a postal carrier was walking through the parking lot of the CVS on Tuesday, March 31, when Thomas allegedly made lewd acts in his car, prompting the postal worker to call 911 and report the incident.

The investigation by Suffolk County Police detectives led to Thomas' arrest.

Further investigation found that Thomas was also allegedly involved in an incident on July 12 last year, when he made a lewd act while riding his bicycle on Chestnut Street in Coram, police said.

Thomas was taken into custody and charged with two counts of public lewdness.

He was released following his arrest and is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, May 15.

The investigation into Thomas is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators in the Sixth Squad by calling (631) 854-8652.

