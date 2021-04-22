$20K Reward Offered For Suspect Who Assaulted, Burned Woman's Face In Nassau County

A reward of up to $20,000 has now been offered by Nassau County Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of an assault suspect who attacked a woman last month.

Police investigators on Long Island recently released a new surveillance photo of a vehicle used by a man who allegedly threw a drink in a woman’s face as she was walking on her driveway, sending her to the hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was walking on the driveway of her Arlington Avenue home in Elmont at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, when she was approached by an unknown man who was carrying a white-colored cup.

Police said that the suspect approached the woman with the cup, which contained a “dark-colored substance” and threw it in her face before fleeing eastbound on Arlington Avenue. In a red Nissan Altima produced between 2013 and 2015 with fog lights.

According to police, the woman sustained “serious physical injuries,” including burns to her face, and he was transported by an ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as being 6-foot-2 with a skinny build. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a black-colored hooded sweatshirt and he was wearing gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspect has been asked to call 911 or contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

