20-Year-Old Nabbed For Murder Of Uniondale Man, Police Say

A 20-year-old Long Island resident has been charged with the alleged 2022 shooting death of an area man.

Gerson I. Hernandez, age 20, of Hempstead, was arrested on Monday, March 13 for the shooting death of another man on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Uniondale.

According to Nassau County detectives, officers responded to Uniondale Avenue Park located at 710 Uniondale Avenue for a victim of an apparent gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 21-year-old male victim, identified as Walter Ochoa Jr., of Uniondale, who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic, police said.

Hernandez was charged with murder and will be arraigned on Tuesday, March 14 in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

