20-Year-Old Nabbed For Felony Gun Possession After Northern State Stop

A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly busted driving on Long Island with an illegal handgun in his car. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Troopers stopped Matthew Solivan, of Queens, on the Northern State Parkway in Hempstead Wednesday, May 11, according to New York State Police.

During the stop, troopers discovered that he had an illegal handgun with 10 hollow point rounds, police said.

Solivan was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

He was arraigned Thursday, May 12, at Nassau County First District Court.

