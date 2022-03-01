20-Year-Old Critically Injured After Being Struck By Car Near Nassau County Intersection

A 20-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a driver near a busy Long Island intersection, police said.

Detectives from the Nassau County Police Department said that shortly before 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, a pedestrian was struck by a Ford Edge on Oceanside Road in Oceanside near the intersection of Lindbergh Avenue.

As a result of the collision, police said that the pedestrian suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by investigators.

Police noted that the 51-year-old driver - whose name has also not been released - remained at the scene following the crash and the vehicle went through a brake and safety check.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

