20-Year-Old Charged After Two Injured In Shooting On Long Island Main Street

Joe Lombardi
The area of Main Street in Port Jefferson where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 20-year-old has been charged after a shooting that happened on a local main street on Long Island overnight.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year old man were shot in Port Jefferson outside of 109 Main St., at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, June 19, Suffolk County Police said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Late Sunday night, June 20, Sixth Squad detectives charged Ethan Ladd, age 20, of Port Jefferson Station, with two counts of first-degree assault. 

He is being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, June 21.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

