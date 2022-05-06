20-Year-Old Arrested After Found Driving Stolen Car In Merrick, Police Say

A 20-year-old man was arrested after police said he was found driving a stolen vehicle on Long Island.

The incident happened in Merrick at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers received a report about a vehicle that was stolen from a home on Rosebud Avenue, police said.

NCPD said police located a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle's description and pulled the vehicle over on the northbound Meadowbrook Parkway near Sunrise Highway.

After an investigation, Ivan Guitierrez-Alcantar was arrested without incident, NCPD reported.

Police said Guitierrez-Alcantar was charged with:

Second-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 5, NCPD said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.