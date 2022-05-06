Contact Us
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Arrested After Found Driving Stolen Car In Merrick, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Ivan Guitierrez-Alcantar
Ivan Guitierrez-Alcantar Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 20-year-old man was arrested after police said he was found driving a stolen vehicle on Long Island.

The incident happened in Merrick at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers received a report about a vehicle that was stolen from a home on Rosebud Avenue, police said. 

NCPD said police located a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle's description and pulled the vehicle over on the northbound Meadowbrook Parkway near Sunrise Highway.

After an investigation, Ivan Guitierrez-Alcantar was arrested without incident, NCPD reported.

Police said Guitierrez-Alcantar was charged with:

  • Second-degree grand larceny
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property 
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny 
  • Two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property  

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 5, NCPD said.

