Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Merrick Businesswoman Convicted Of Obstructing IRS, Filing False Tax Returns
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Accused Of Stealing Woman's Car At Gunpoint In Williston Park Neighborhood

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
More than a week after a woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint on Stratford Avenue in Williston Park, police have a suspect in custody.
More than a week after a woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint on Stratford Avenue in Williston Park, police have a suspect in custody. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user P_Wei

More than a week after a woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint on a Long Island residential street, police have a suspect in custody.

Amir Simmons, age 20, of Far Rockaway, was arrested by Nassau County Police Wednesday, Nov. 9, on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with reports of a robbery in Williston Park on Stratford Avenue.

Investigators said the 50-year-old woman was getting out of her parked Ford Escape when she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and ordered her out of the vehicle.

He then took off with her vehicle traveling north on Stratford Avenue, police said.

There were no reports of injuries.

In addition to robbery, Simmons was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle stemming from a separate incident that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 1, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 9, at First District Court in Hempstead. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.