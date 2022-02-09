Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: US Exiting 'Full-Blown' Phase Of Pandemic, Restrictions Could End Soon, Fauci Says
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Accused Of Illegally Entering Nassau County Home, Threatening Victim

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Marquis Silvers
Marquis Silvers Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 20-year-old man was charged after police said he illegally entered a Long Island home and threatened a man who confronted him.

Marquis Silvers, of Queens, surrendered himself to police at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

He was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree menacing following an investigation into the December incident, NCPD said. 

Police said Silvers illegally entered an occupied residence on Oakwood Avenue in Cedarhurst at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25.

NCPD said Silvers then threatened a 20-year-old man had who confronted him, and the victim called police.

Silvers fled the scene, police said. 

Police said no injuries were reported.

Silvers' arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9, police said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.