20-Year-Old Accused Of Illegally Entering Nassau County Home, Threatening Victim

A 20-year-old man was charged after police said he illegally entered a Long Island home and threatened a man who confronted him.

Marquis Silvers, of Queens, surrendered himself to police at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

He was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree menacing following an investigation into the December incident, NCPD said.

Police said Silvers illegally entered an occupied residence on Oakwood Avenue in Cedarhurst at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25.

NCPD said Silvers then threatened a 20-year-old man had who confronted him, and the victim called police.

Silvers fled the scene, police said.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Silvers' arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9, police said.

