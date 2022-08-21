2 Men, 16-Year-Old Charged In Knifepoint Robbery, Kidnapping At Motel In Jericho

Three people are facing charges in a kidnapping and knifepoint robbery at a Long Island motel.

Officers were conducting an investigation at the Edgewood Motel, located at 38 Jericho Turnpike in Jericho, at about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when they saw a 2005 Ford F-150 leave the parking lot and travel west on Jericho Turnpike, the Nassau County Police Department said.

The Ford failed to come to a complete stop near the intersection of Cambridge Avenue and Warren Street in Westbury, and police pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Cambridge Street and Oxford Street, NCPD reported.

Police then noticed that a 48-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Ford, seemed to be in distress, according to the report.

The four occupants of the Ford were removed from the vehicle, and a passenger, identified as 19-year-old Tylor Salmeron, of New Cassel, tried to run away and throw a large machete to the ground, police said.

NCPD said Salmeron violently resisted arrest.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Yonathan Hernandez, of Hempstead, and a 16-year-old girl, who was not identified because she is a minor, were arrested without incident, police said.

Investigators learned that the 48-year-old man had been lured to the motel, where he was threatened at knifepoint and forced to hand over his keys, phone, and money, NCPD said.

Police said Hernandez was charged with:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree kidnapping

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

A Vehicle Traffic Law infraction

NCPD said Salmeron was charged with:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree kidnapping

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

According to the report, the 16-year-old girl was charged with:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree kidnapping

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

All three defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 21, police said.

