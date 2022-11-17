19-Year-Old Stabbed During Fight In New Cassel, Police Say

A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was stabbed during a dispute on Long Island, authorities said.

Nassau County Police were called at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, with reports of an assault in New Cassel, near Broadway and Swalm Street.

Investigators said two men got into an argument that escalated when 67-year-old Samuel Charles, of New Cassel, pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim in his left forearm.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not elaborate on his condition.

Charles was arrested without incident on charges of first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Nov. 17, at First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear whether Charles and the victim knew each other.

There were no other reports of injuries.

