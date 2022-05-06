19-Year-Old Killed, Three Others Injured In Hempstead Shooting, Police Say

A 19-year-old was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting on Long Island.

The incident happened in Hempstead at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 77 Terrace Ave. and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, NCPD said.

Police said a 19-year-old Hempstead man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity was not released.

A 23-year-old Hempstead man, a 35-year-old Westbury man, and a 31-year-old Hempstead man all also suffered injuries in the shooting and are hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

