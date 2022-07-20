Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: New Round Of Storms On Track For Region Amid Scorching Heat: Here's Latest Projected Timing
Police & Fire

19-Year-Old Found In Possession Of Handgun During North Lawrence Traffic Stop, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Tashayla Ayres
Tashayla Ayres Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A traffic stop on Long Island led to the arrest of a 19-year-old woman who was found in possession of a handgun, police said.

Tashayla Ayres, of Brooklyn, was arrested in North Lawrence at about 8:10 p.m. on Monday, July 18, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

An officer saw a 2009 Mitsubishi traveling north on Nassau Expressway with a defective tail light and a cracked windshield, NCPD said.

Police said the officer pulled the Mitsubishi over and found that the front passenger, identified as Ayres, was in possession of a handgun.

She was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and issued an appearance ticket for Wednesday, Aug. 3, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.