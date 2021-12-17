19-Year-Old Charged With 'Racing At Dangerous Speeds' On Long Island

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly racing at dangerous speeds while pedestrians lined the street to watch.

Edwin Villalta, age 19, of Huntington Station, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 16, for speed racing in Farmingdale in September, said the Suffolk County Police.

During the event, a 2002 Ford Mustang and a white BMW were observed racing at dangerous speeds on Allen Avenue at a high rate of speed at approximately 12:30 a.m.

After an investigation by officers from the First Precinct Crime Section, Villalta was arrested for driving the Ford Mustang.

He was charged with illegal speed contests and reckless driving.

Officers are asking anyone with information on who was driving the BMW to call the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126 or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

