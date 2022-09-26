19-Year-Old Accused Of Pointing Gun At Woman In Lakeview, Injuring Officer During Arrest

A 19-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police said he pointed a gun at a woman during an argument on Long Island.

Xavier Kewley, of Lakeview, was arrested following an incident that happened at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Officers responded to a home in Lakeview, and spoke to a 40-year-old woman who reported she was in an argument with a man, who police later identified as Kewley, NCPD said.

Kewley allegedly arrived at the home with several other people to fight the woman's 17-year-old foster daughter, police reported.

The woman said Kewley pointed a firearm at her before leaving the scene, authorities said.

Police then located Kewley in Harold Walker Memorial Park and pursued him on foot, NCPD said.

NCPD said Kewley resisted arrest, injuring an officer.

Kewley and the officer were taken to hospitals for assessment and treatment, police said.

A loaded Ruger LCP .380 caliber defaced handgun was recovered at the scene, according to the report.

NCPD said Kewley was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Second-degree criminal possession of a loaded weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a defaced weapon

Assault on a police officer

Second-degree menacing

Resisting arrest

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Sept. 25, police said.

