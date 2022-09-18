18-Year-Old Displays BB Gun After Driver Refuses To Give Ride In Uniondale, Police Say

An 18-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after police said he displayed a BB gun to a driver who refused to give him a ride on Long Island.

Jahmire Roy, of Hempstead, was arrested following an incident that happened in Uniondale at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Newport Road and Braxton Street and found that a man had approached a 66-year-old woman's vehicle and requested a ride, police said.

When the woman refused, the man displayed what appeared to be a handgun, police said.

The woman left the scene and called the police, according to the report.

After an investigation, officers located Roy and arrested him on Front Street after a pursuit on foot through backyards, authorities said.

Police reported recovering two BB guns at the scene.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Roy was charged with:

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal trespassing

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Sept. 18, police said.

