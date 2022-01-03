Contact Us
18-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Victim Three Times In Nassau County

Nicole Valinote
Reyesun Watson
Reyesun Watson Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

An 18-year-old is facing charges after police said he stabbed a man three times with a knife on Long Island.

Reyesun Watson, of Brooklyn, was charged with second- and third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the assault happened in Valley Stream at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Officers responded to a home on Melrose Street and found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his abdomen, police said. 

NCPD said investigators found that Watson had an argument with the victim and stabbed the 26-year-old using a knife inside the home. 

Watson was arrested without incident, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Jan. 2, NCPD said.

