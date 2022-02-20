18-Year-Old Accused Of Pointing Pistol At Nassau County Police Officer

An 18-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after authorities said he pointed a pistol at a police officer on Long Island.

David Debose, of Uniondale, was arrested following the incident that happened in Baldwin at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers tried to pull over a blue 2014 Hyundai that was traveling south on Park Avenue in Roosevelt because of a defective front headlight.

The driver, identified as Debose, refused to stop and drove to Valdur Court, where he got out of the Hyundai and ran away, police said.

Officers found Debose trying to climb over a fence, NCPD reported.

When the officers approached Debose, he pointed a pistol at an officer's chest, police said.

Debose then tossed the weapon and continued running away, and officers were able to arrest him, police said.

Authorities said a loaded .45 caliber pistol was recovered at the scene.

NCPD said Debose was charged with the following:

First-degree attempted murder

Second-degree criminal use of a firearm

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Menacing a police officer

Tampering with physical evidence

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended and multiple vehicle traffic violations

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Feb. 18, police said.

