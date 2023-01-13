17-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By SUV In Hicksville

A 17-year-old has died from injuries he suffered after being struck by an SUV on Long Island.

The incident happened in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.

The boy was riding his skateboard westbound on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane when he was struck by a 19-year-old driving a 2012 Honda Pilot, also traveling westbound, Nassau County Police said.

He was transported to a local area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Late Friday afternoon, Jan. 13, police announced the boy died. His name has not yet been released.

The male driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

