17-Year-Old Charged After East Rockaway Road Rage Incident, Police Say

A teenager is facing charges after a road-rage incident on Long Island.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, May 28 in East Rockaway near Forest Avenue and Centre Avenue.

During the incident, the teen, a 17-year-old boy, pointed a black-colored imitation firearm at the three victims, ages 53, 13 and 14, putting them in fear of their safety, Nassau County Police said.

Subsequent to the investigation, officers located the boy on 1st Avenue and placed him into custody without incident, police said.

Recovered at the scene was a black-colored BB gun, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The boy, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was charged with:

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released on an Appearance ticket returnable on Friday, June 10 to Nassau County Family Court.

