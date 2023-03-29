16-Year-Old Caught With Fully-Loaded Gun, Driving Unlawfully In Williston Park, Police Say

A Long Island teen was arrested for possessing a fully-loaded firearm, as well as multiple traffic violations.

The Williston Park teenager, age 16, was pulled over shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, for numerous traffic infractions while driving west on Hillside Avenue near Willis Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

When prompted to exit the vehicle, officers reportedly noticed a bulge in the teen's jacket pocket, which led to further investigation. Officers recovered a fully-loaded, defaced, 9-millimeter firearm.

The teen was also found to be driving without a license and using a false Texas vehicle registration, police said. He was arrested without incident and the car was impounded.

He is facing the following charges:

Second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Two counts of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law infractions.

The teen is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, March 28.

