16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Severe Head Trauma After Crash At Syosset Intersection

A 16-year-old boy has suffered critical injuries after a crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened Sunday, Jan. 15 at around 10:45 a.m. in Syosset.

The boy was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year-old man traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road, Nassau County Police said.

The bicyclist, whose name has not yet been released, suffered severe head trauma and was transported by a Syosset Fire Department Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. He is listed in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

