16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Crash At Syosset Intersection

A 16-year-old boy has died just over two weeks after suffering severe head trauma in a crash at a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened Sunday, Jan. 15 at around 10:45 a.m. in Syosset.

The boy was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year-old man traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road, Nassau County Police said.

The bicyclist, now identified as Benjamin Daggett, age 16, of Syosset, suffered severe head trauma and was transported by a Syosset Fire Department Ambulance, where he was listed in critical condition.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, police announced he died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

